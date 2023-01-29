Jalen Hurts sets NFL single-season QB rushing touchdown record

The Philadelphia Eagles took a 28-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers at the end of the third quarter thanks to a Jalen Hurts 1-yard QB sneak. Not only did that touchdown probably put the NFC Championship Game out of reach for the shorthanded Niners, it set an NFL single-season record for rushing scores by a quarterback!

It kinda makes sense for him to hold this record because he can squat 600 pounds and I don’t think any other quarterback can do that.

Hurts now has 15 rushing touchdowns on the season, which breaks the record of 14 that Cam Newton had set in his rookie season back in 2011. Hurts has 11 rushes for 39 yards against the Niners on Sunday, while Boston Scott has added one rushing score and Miles Sanders has two of his own.

San Francisco came into the NFC title game with the league’s No. 1 defense but the Birds have methodically crammed it down their throat all afternoon to take time off the clock and tire out Nick Bosa and Fred Warner and crew.