Eagles-49ers playoff inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Kyron Johnson, Josiah Scott, and Anthony Harris.

No surprises here.

The Eagles’ 53-player roster is healthy so all of these guys are healthy scratches.

Avonte Maddox is officially ACTIVE for the first time since he got hurt in Week 16, as expected.

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

QB Ian Book - Third quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth running back.

OL Josh Sills - Ninth offensive lineman.

LB Kyron Johnson - Third SAM linebacker.

CB Josiah Scott - Sixth cornerback.

S Anthony Harris - Fifth safety.

San Francisco 49ers Inactive List

Elijah Mitchell, who led the 49ers in rushing last week, is OUT after being ruled questionable to play.

Backup cornerback/special teams contributor Ambry Thomas is also OUT after being ruled questionable to play.

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

RB Elijah Mitchell

RB Ty Davis-Price

TE Ross Dwelley

OL Nick Zakelj

DL Drake Jackson

CB Ambry Thomas