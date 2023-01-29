NFL Picks Against the Spread: AFC and NFC Championship Games

Before the Conference Championship Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs kicks off, let’s have some fun by looking at the spreads for this week’s postseason games.

My overall record so far is 135-136-10. That’s slightly behind the BGN Community, which is 136-135-10. Only three games left to go to decide the winner.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-2.5): Why should the Eagles be less than standard three-point home favorites? They have the better quarterback. Nick Sirianni gives his team an edge when it comes to game management while Kyle Shanahan potentially holds his squad back. Philadelphia’s defensive line is primed to caused problems for a 49ers offensive line that isn’t so great outside of Trent Williams. Brock Purdy would have to defy history to merely play well in this game ... let alone be so good that he guides his team to victory. Jalen Hurts is not going to let the Eagles fail in this spot. The 49ers are really good but they are more vulnerable on the road and the Lincoln Financial Field is bound to be crazy. This is my Lock Of The Week selection. PICK: Eagles -2.5

Seeing a lot of people (such as almost the entire BGN staff) taking the Bengals in this game makes me wonder if the Chiefs are being underrated. But then I think it became too common of a take that the Chiefs are being underrated. I also don’t think it’s meaningless that Joe Burrow is 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes, who is now banged up. Burrow is a killer. I can’t bet against him.

