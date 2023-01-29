Eagles-49ers NFC Championship Game preview and predictions

There’s a fine line between being cocky and being confident.

The latter more accurately describes Jalen Hurts and, by extension, the Philadelphia Eagles team he’s led to an NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Much has been written about this battle by this point. There are no shortage of interest matchups to watch.

At the end of the day, though, Hurts must be the straw that stirs the drink. He must deliver in the biggest moment of his career.

And there’s every reason to believe he will refuse to lose.

Hurts is inspiring confidence that reminds me of how it once felt with Nick Foles. He’s just not a dude to bet against right now.

Brock Purdy is. That he’s made it this far is undoubtedly impressive. The 49ers should not be taken lately.

But a rookie quarterback has not only never won a championship game ... they have never even really played well in such a situation.

The Eagles have the better guy under center. Let’s not overthink this.

The Birds are going to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.

Poll Which team will win? 49ers

Eagles vote view results 6% 49ers (92 votes)

93% Eagles (1373 votes) 1465 votes total Vote Now

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Suggested format:

Score prediction:

Bold prediction:

My predictions:

Score prediction: 24 to 20, Eagles win.

Bold prediction: Jordan Mailata scores a touchdown.

Your predictions:

Leave your own score predictions in the comments.