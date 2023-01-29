 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game: First quarter score updates

LET’S GO!!!!!!

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

IT’S HERE!

The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship on Sunday afternoon, and both teams have been talking about how loud and electric The Linc will be.

Head coach Nick Sirianni, QB Jalen Hurts, and just about everyone else from the team who spoke to reporters this week emphasized the team’s focus on taking things one day at a time. Their mentality this season has been that their biggest game is their next game, and they are keeping this game — and not the Super Bowl implications — at the forefront of their minds.

Still, this is one of the most talented and productive Eagles teams of all time, and it’ll be exciting to see what they have in store for the conference title.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation