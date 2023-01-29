IT’S HERE!

The Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers for the NFC Championship on Sunday afternoon, and both teams have been talking about how loud and electric The Linc will be.

Head coach Nick Sirianni, QB Jalen Hurts, and just about everyone else from the team who spoke to reporters this week emphasized the team’s focus on taking things one day at a time. Their mentality this season has been that their biggest game is their next game, and they are keeping this game — and not the Super Bowl implications — at the forefront of their minds.

Still, this is one of the most talented and productive Eagles teams of all time, and it’ll be exciting to see what they have in store for the conference title.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES