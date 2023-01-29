AFC Championship Game: Bengals vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs to compete on Sunday evening for the AFC Championship.

These two teams are no strangers, with the Bengals beating the Chiefs in last year’s conference championship, 17-14 in overtime. That was the one and only time these teams have faced off in the postseason — notably because Cincinnati has historically struggled to make it to the playoffs altogether. But, the Bengals have had the Chiefs number the last couple seasons, not only beating them in the postseason, but winning their two most recent regular season meetings, as well.

There has been a lot of back and forth between these newly-deemed rivals this past week, but the Chiefs are certainly looking to get their revenge on a team that has decades of underdog motivation stored up.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (CIN), 81 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (CIN), 227 (KC)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1.5 (+105)

Kansas City Chiefs: -1.5 (-125)

Over/under: 48 points

