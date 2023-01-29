Brock Purdy injury: 49ers quarterback sidelined against Eagles

The quarterback situation for the San Francisco 49ers got even worse early in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, when Brock Purdy took a huge hit by Haason Reddick, fumbling the ball and injuring his right elbow.

#SFvsPHI @DignityHealth injury update: QB Brock Purdy (right elbow) is questionable to return. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2023

Purdy was evaluated by staff, and after attempting some passes on the sideline, had to tell head coach Kyle Shanahan that he wasn’t able to go back in the game. Fourth-string QB Josh Johnson took Purdy’s spot on the next offensive drive.

The 49ers hadn’t been able to get much going up to that point, with Purdy throwing just two passes for 19 yards before being injured. Reddick was creating incredible pressure on every snap, and Johnson wasn’t able to do much in his first drive, either.

This could be a long game for the 49ers offense as they try to hold off the incredibly dominant Eagles pass rush with a QB whose attempted just two other passes this year.