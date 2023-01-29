 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Brock Purdy injury: 49ers quarterback sidelined against Eagles

The rookie QB only last one drive before a hit by Haason Reddick forced a fumble and an injury.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The quarterback situation for the San Francisco 49ers got even worse early in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles, when Brock Purdy took a huge hit by Haason Reddick, fumbling the ball and injuring his right elbow.

Purdy was evaluated by staff, and after attempting some passes on the sideline, had to tell head coach Kyle Shanahan that he wasn’t able to go back in the game. Fourth-string QB Josh Johnson took Purdy’s spot on the next offensive drive.

The 49ers hadn’t been able to get much going up to that point, with Purdy throwing just two passes for 19 yards before being injured. Reddick was creating incredible pressure on every snap, and Johnson wasn’t able to do much in his first drive, either.

This could be a long game for the 49ers offense as they try to hold off the incredibly dominant Eagles pass rush with a QB whose attempted just two other passes this year.

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation