The Eagles are Super Bowl bound! Celebrate with all new NFC Championship T-shirts, hoodies, and more

WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday in a landslide home game, to earn the title of NFC Champions — and a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

They now have two weeks to prepare before returning to the biggest stage in sports, to take on the winner of the AFC Championship game. As we all know, the Eagles were last in the Super Bowl in 2017-18 season, when they beat the New England Patriots 43-31 in Minnesota. A lot has changed since then, but the Eagles seem destined to do it all over again ... thankfully in a much warmer host city this time.

Before you start packing your bags for Phoenix, Arizona, or planning your Super Bowl party plans, be sure to stock up on some official NFC Championship merchandise from Fanatics to flaunt your fandom where ever you go.

Now that their ticket is punched, start shopping for Super Bowl tickets at TickPick.

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles 49ers Trophy Collection T-Shirt $40 This silver grey T-shirt celebrating the NFC conference championship has the swagger of Jason Kelce and the cool calmness of Jalen Hurts. Available in sizes S to 5XL. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles 49ers Trophy Collection Women’s T-Shirt $40 Female Eagles fans can represent in this beautifully-cut Fanatics grey women’s t-shirt with the conference champions design and Super Bowl LVII badge. Available in sizes S to 3XL. $40 at Fanatics

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles Trophy Collection LS Tee $44 The Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles LS Tee is a cozy sweatshirt that’ll be perfect for those “cold” February nights in Phoenix over Super Bowl weekend. Available in sizes S to 5XL. $44 at Fanatics

Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles Trophy Collection Hoodie $85 Bundle up in the Fanatics Philadelphia Eagles Trophy Collection hoodie after dark, as it gets surprisingly cold in the Arizona desert at night (or where ever you are watching Super Bowl LVII). Available in sizes S to 5XL. $85 at Fanatics