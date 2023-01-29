 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Eagles are Super Bowl bound! Celebrate with all new NFC Championship T-shirts, hoodies, and more

The Philadelphia Eagles are going back to the Super Bowl and heading to Phoenix — get your NFC Championship gear now!

By Debbie Emery
WE’RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday in a landslide home game, to earn the title of NFC Champions — and a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

They now have two weeks to prepare before returning to the biggest stage in sports, to take on the winner of the AFC Championship game. As we all know, the Eagles were last in the Super Bowl in 2017-18 season, when they beat the New England Patriots 43-31 in Minnesota. A lot has changed since then, but the Eagles seem destined to do it all over again ... thankfully in a much warmer host city this time.

Before you start packing your bags for Phoenix, Arizona, or planning your Super Bowl party plans, be sure to stock up on some official NFC Championship merchandise from Fanatics to flaunt your fandom where ever you go.

