Eagles vs. 49ers: How to watch NFC Championship, game time, streaming, and more

It’s here!

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon for the NFC Championship and a spot in the Super Bowl.

We all got to see how the team was back to form last week against the Giants, with the offense, led by a some-what healthy Jalen Hurts, absolutely dominating the first half, and the Eagles defense giving Daniel Jones and Co. zero space to work.

It was great to see for several reasons, but among the top, was that this team was still able to execute at an insanely high level after a bye week — and truthfully, after the last few games of the regular season left something to be desired. Jason Kelce noted on his podcast earlier in the week, that even before Hurts went out, the game against the Bears wasn’t particularly good, either, so it was good for the team to be back on track.

Back on track is even underselling what they did on Saturday night to lock up their spot in the Conference Championship. They’ll have a chance to go out there and do it all again, with what might be the best news of all — none of the Eagles 22 starters were listed on the team’s final injury report heading into this game. That’s incredible!

Head coach Nick Sirianni has prioritized player health going all the way back to OTAs and training camp. There was plenty of criticism to go around about the way he lightened the practice load and instead relied on intense walk-throughs. Turns out, Sirianni knew was he was doing. The head coach explained that focusing on that kind of schedule during camp, also taught the players how to get the most out of that kind of practice, which they shifted to more as the season went on and their bodies needed more rest.

The Eagles will have their hands full on Sunday afternoon, with the 49ers among the tops teams in the league this season. They are on an incredible win streak, have one of the most complete and disruptive defense’s in the NFL, and a rookie QB who hasn’t cracked under the pressure... yet.

Philly’s home-field advantage will surely come into play a little bit, and hopefully with a healthy roster, they’ll find a way to get the win and the conference title — and a trip to the Super Bowl.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Sunday, January 29, 2023

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Referee: John Hussey (The Eagles are 14-7 in the 21 games as field judge and referee.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 82 (SF), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (SF), 226 (PHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are very slight favorites at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

San Francisco 49ers: +2.5 (+130)

Philadelphia Eagles: -2.5 (-150)

Over/under: 46

History Lesson

The 49ers lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 19-14-1, but the Eagles have won two of the three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in September 2021, with San Francisco getting the road win in Philly, 17-11, but to be fair it was one of the first games for Sirianni as a head coach and they still had a lot to figure out.

These franchises have only met one time in the postseason, back in 1996, with the 49ers getting the win in San Francisco, 14-0. This is the first playoff game they’ll face off against each other in Philly.

