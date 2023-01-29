Landon Dickerson injury: Eagles guard leaves NFC Championship Game early

Late in the NFC Championship game with the Philadelphia Eagles up 28-7 over the San Francisco 49ers, left guard Landon Dickerson went down and was grabbing his right arm as he tried to get to his feet. He left the field and appeared to be in a lot of pain on his way to the sideline.

Andre Dillard took the field in his place, just as he did last week against the Giants — Dickerson had an injury scare and limped off the field before returning on the next drive. Dillard only saw 37 offensive snaps during the regular season, but he should be perfectly capable if Dickerson is out for the rest of the game.

Dickerson has obviously been having a great second NFL season, earning a Pro Bowl roster spot. He and Jordan Mailata have developed a really good rapport on the left side of the line, and have done a good job keeping Jalen Hurts clean into the postseason.