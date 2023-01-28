Haason Reddick enters NFC Championship Game with extra motivation

Heading into the Eagles NFC Championship game against the 49ers on Sunday there’s one Eagles player who should have a chip on his shoulder. And rightfully so.

Haason Reddick, an impact player on the Eagles defense, finished the regular season tied for second in the league with 16 sacks. He also tied for the NFL lead in forced fumbles with five.

Despite his insane production, he was NOT named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY). Instead, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons and Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones were the three picks.

Someone please make it make sense.

On Episode 307 of BGN Radio, Brandon Lee Gowton came to Reddick’s defense.

“I think Reddick is being underrated. Obviously, nationally, we’ve talked about that from the Defensive Player of the Year [snub] standpoint, but even by Eagles fans — not that they don’t appreciate him — but he’s on a different level right now.”

Through the Eagles postseason so far, Reddick has 17 1/2 sacks in 18 games and the only time Reddick has gone back-to-back games without a sack was in the first two weeks of the season.

Reddick is clearly upset with the lack of recognition. On Wednesday, Reddick tweeted the following:

At some point, this shit gotta stop — Haason 7 Reddick (@Haason7Reddick) January 25, 2023

“He’s fresh, he’s ready to go, he’s unstoppable. He only had one and a half sacks against the Giants but he could have had more like he had seven total pressures on like 24 pass rush snaps in that game. Crazy efficiency. And that’s the same amount of pressure that the Giants had as a team collectively out of the 19 players that played on defense. He’s performing at a different level right now.”

I have a strong feeling that Reddick will allow this snub to motivate him in the title game against the 49ers.

Mr. Irrelevant is in for a rude awakening.

