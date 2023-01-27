Eagles-49ers Final Injury Report: Philadelphia has all 22 starters for the NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Friday in advance of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

No Eagles players were listed with a game status.

Everyone on the 53-man roster is healthy enough to play.

This includes Avonte Maddox, who was listed as limited the past two days. Maddox was upgraded to full go on Friday. He’s set to play in his first game since suffering a toe injury on Christmas Eve.

It remains to be seen how the Eagles will configure their secondary with Maddox back. He figures to take his place at nickel cornerback, which means C.J. Gardner-Johnson will go back to playing safety. But to what extent do the Eagles still find snaps for Reed Blankenship, who has played well?

Maddox’s return means the Eagles will have all 22 starters in the lineup. That’s a really nice luxury to have at this point in this season. The Birds must take advantage of such a rare opportunity.

Lane Johnson was also able to practice in full on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The Eagles were managing his groin injury to get him to Sunday.

T.J. Edwards a new addition to the practice report; he was limited on Friday due to an ankle issue. But that he was listed without a game status indicates the issue isn’t too serious.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

N/A

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

LB Shaun Bradley

TE Tyree Jackson

P Arryn Siposs

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Bradley is out for the year since players need to miss four games before they come back from IR and he was placed on the list with four games at most left to play. Ditto for Robinson. Jackson is now eligible to be activated but the team doesn’t need a fourth tight end at the moment. Siposs is eligible to be activated from IR but doesn’t seem to be healthy enough yet ... and Brett Kern actually played well last week. Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth

By not activating Toth during his 21-day practice window, he will remain on reserve/PUP to finish the season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INJURY REPORT (FRIDAY)

The 49ers ruled Jimmy Garoppolo out, as expected. The undefeated Brock Purdy will try to become the first rookie quarterback to ever win a conference championship game.

Christian McCaffrey is listed without a game status after fully practicing on Friday. It remains to be seen how close to 100% he is.

Elijah Mitchell, who led the 49ers in rushing last week, is officially questionable to play after failing to practice this week. Even if he’s able to play, seems like he’s well below 100% right now. Not ideal for San Fran that their top two backs are banged up.

Backup cornerback Ambry Thomas, who ranks fourth on the 49ers in special teams tackles, is also questionable to play after being limited in practice all week.

Deebo Samuel and Charles Omenihu are notably listed without game statuses after being limited in practice this week.

OUT

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

QUESTIONABLE

RB Elijah Mitchell (groin)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

...

RESERVE/INJURED

DL Maurice Hurst

QB Trey Lance

TE Jordan Matthews

CB Emmanuel Moseley

DT Hassan Ridgeway

CB Jason Verrett

RESERVE/NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

DL Kalia Davis