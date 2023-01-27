Share All sharing options for: What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Nick Sirianni Knows WTF He’s Doing Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!?!?!

This team has me thinking about another name change. How am I supposed to live up to my Negadelphian title when we just embarrassed a division rival in the playoffs? When we have two different wide receivers breaking the 1000 yard mark? When our quarterback isn’t just MVP, but is also HIM? I can’t even complain about Sirianni being corny as hell.

I don’t know if yous heard the news, but the Eagles beat the Vikings Giants 38-7 last week and have advanced to the NFC Championship game once again. Normally I have been a bit more middle of the road coming into games. Not really worried about our opponent, but not 100% certain of a win. Not this week. There is no doubt in my mind that the Birds are going to put a hurting on the 49ers.

This team is winning the Super Bowl.

What They’re Saying About The Eagles: “It is hard to beat a team three times” Edition

SMITH CAME IN LIKE A WREEEEECKING BAALLLLLLLLLLLL

GOEDAMN WHAT A TOUCHDOWN! (7-0)

WE GOT A BROKEN CHAIN HERE

Going for it on 4th and 8 and failing? Couldn’t be us!

SKINNY BATMAN TUDDY!!! (14-0)

So long, and thanks for the Bradberry!

THE GIANT KILLER STIKES AGAIN!! (21-0)

MVP TD!!! (28-0)

Blowout Failed (28-7)