What They’re Saying About The Eagles: Nick Sirianni Knows WTF He’s Doing Edition

WHAT’S GOING ON BLEEDING GREEN NATION?!?!?!?!
This team has me thinking about another name change. How am I supposed to live up to my Negadelphian title when we just embarrassed a division rival in the playoffs? When we have two different wide receivers breaking the 1000 yard mark? When our quarterback isn’t just MVP, but is also HIM? I can’t even complain about Sirianni being corny as hell.
I don’t know if yous heard the news, but the Eagles beat the
Vikings Giants 38-7 last week and have advanced to the NFC Championship game once again. Normally I have been a bit more middle of the road coming into games. Not really worried about our opponent, but not 100% certain of a win. Not this week. There is no doubt in my mind that the Birds are going to put a hurting on the 49ers.
This team is winning the Super Bowl.
What They’re Saying About The Eagles: “It is hard to beat a team three times” Edition