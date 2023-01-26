Eagles Injury Report: Avonte Maddox practices for the first time in over a month

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their second official injury report on Thursday in advance of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

This was the Birds’ first real practice this week was Wednesday was a walkthrough.

Two players were listed as limited due to non-rest reasons: Avonte Maddox and Lane Johnson.

So, no changes from yesterday’s report.

But this was Maddox’s first actual practice since suffering a toe injury against the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Speaking on BGN Radio Episode 307, Jimmy Kempski noted that Maddox was moving well during the media-attended portion of practice. Seems like the Eagles’ nickel cornerback has a real chance to suit up this weekend.

Johnson is being managed to get to Sunday. He’ll start at right tackle.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

Resting players: CB James Bradberry, WR A.J. Brown, DT Fletcher Cox, OG Landon Dickerson, DE Brandon Graham, C Jason Kelce, DE Robert Quinn, OG Isaac Seumalo, CB Darius Slay, DE Josh Sweat

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

Kyle Shanahan revealed that Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell, and Jimmy Garoppolo did not practice on Thursday.

CMC and Mitchell will likely play but they’re clearly not quite at 100%. I thought it was interesting that Niners Nation’s Kyle Posey noted this on Wednesday:

I re-watched the game and noticed that McCaffrey wasn’t anywhere near 100 percent. I’m used to seeing him run away from defenders, and that wasn’t the case. McCaffrey still separated on underneath routes, but his burst was noticeably absent.

In other news, Deebo Samuel and Charles Omenihu were said to be limited again.

Official report still to be announced — check back for updates.