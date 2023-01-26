Howie Roseman named PFWA Executive of the Year

His time in Philadelphia hasn’t always been “the best of,” but this year Eagles executive vice president/general manager Howie Roseman can hang his hat on being the top executive in the entire NFL. The Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) announced the winners for Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year on Thursday afternoon and Roseman now has his second career PFWA Executive of the Year award.

Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, who the Eagles dispatched from the playoffs last week, won Coach of the Year and defensive coordinator, and former Birds linebacker, DeMeco Ryans of the San Francisco 49ers, who the Eagles play this week, won Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Eagles 14-3 record this year speaks to the improvements made to the roster in the offseason and Roseman was the mastermind behind all of the moves the Birds made. Signing Haason Reddick, himself a PFWA All-NFL player this season, and trading for A.J. Brown, who had the fourth most receiving yards in the league, were probably the highlights of Roseman’s transactions.

However, he also traded for safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and signed cornerback James Bradberry, who have been stalwarts in the secondary for Philadelphia this season and added LB Kyzir White in free agency as well. He also traded up in the NFL Draft, using surplus picks he’d acquired in other deals, to select DL Jordan Davis out of Georgia. He also picked C Cam Jurgens, LBs Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson, and TE Grant Calcaterra who have all contributed to the team in their rookie seasons.

It was a masterclass in how to build an alright team into a really, really good one.

As mentioned, this is the second PFWA Executive of the Year honor for Roseman and the Eagles (2017) since the award was established in 1993. He is the fourth individual to win the Executive of the Year award multiple times (Bill Polian; five, Scott Pioli; three and George Young; two). New England’s Bill Belichick won the award last season.