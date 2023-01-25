Miles Sanders could be an important factor for the Eagles against the 49ers

The Eagles’ rushing attack was a huge reason that the Eagles destroyed the Giants in the Divisional Round playoff game on Saturday.

Shoutout to the Eagles’ offensive line, the Birds ran all over the G-Men accumulating 416 total yards and 268 yards on the ground.

On Episode 14 of The EPA Podcast, Shane Haff expressed how despite the Eagles success in the run game he felt bad for Miles Sanders.

“Miles Sanders played phenomenal in this game legitimately probably the best game he’s had as a pro, like his vision and his cut it was so good the way he ran the ball. Kenny Gainwell gets a touchdown, Boston Scott gets a touchdown, Jalen Hurts gets a touchdown, Miles Sanders doesn’t. So, not only did Miles Sanders get left out of the touchdown club, a different running back got 100 yards.”

Sanders had 17 carries for 90 yards in the win. Kenneth Gainwell led all running backs on a career day with 112 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries, and as expected Boston Scott also had 32 yards and a touchdown. Jalen Hurts had just 34 yards on the ground.

Of course we all would’ve loved to see Sanders reach 100 yards and have a touchdown to show for it but the Eagles have another game ahead so it could still happen.

“I think they were also limiting his reps because it was a blowout and he was banged up at the end of the year but it was nice to see him run so well. That’s going to be huge in this upcoming matchup if the Eagles are able to run the ball like that.”

While the Eagles have one of the best run games in the league, the the 49ers have one of the best run defenses so it will not be as easy as it was against the Giants. During this regular season, the 49ers gave up just 77.7 yards per game, the second best average in the NFL and also allowed just 3.4 yards per attempt.

You’re going to play close attention to the battle in the trenches during this NFC Championship game, it’s going to be a good one.

