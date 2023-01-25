Jalen Hurts named finalist for AP NFL MVP and Offensive Player of the Year

Finalists for the 2022 Associated Press awards were announced on Wednesday and Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts earned some acknowledgement.

Hurts is a finalist for Offensive Player of the Year, along with Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. The Eagles QB is also a finalist for NFL MVP along with Bills QB Josh Allen, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — the MVP category is the only one with five finalists instead of three.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Hurts would be among the finalists for these honors given his record-breaking season. Aside from the long list of franchise and NFL records that he broke throughout the regular season, he finished with a 14-1 record as the starter, had a career high 66.5 completion percentage, threw for a career-best 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, against just six interceptions, and recorded a 101.5 QB rating on the season.

And that doesn’t even touch what he did with his legs. On the ground, Hurts had a career-high 165 runs for 760 yards and 13 touchdowns, and got a first down on 67 attempts.

Hurts is finally being recognized this season for the type of talented athlete that he is, as evidenced by being named NFC Player of the Week twice, and Player of the Month in September, plus he was voted to the Pro Bowl and was second-team All-Pro. The QB pretty much topped the league in almost every single recorded category.

If he doesn’t win the AP’s NFL MVP (the award is probably going to Mahomes), he should absolutely be named the Offensive Player of the Year. When he was sidelined in Week 16 and 17, we all saw what the ultra-talented Eagles would look like with someone else at quarterback. (Spoiler: It wasn’t great.) He may be a ‘system’ QB, but the system absolutely does not work without him. But, when Hurts is in there, the possibilities are almost endless.