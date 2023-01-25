Eagles issue estimated injury report ahead of 49ers NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their first official injury report on Wednesday in advance of the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Note that this report is an estimation because the team held a walkthrough in lieu of a normal practice.

Two players were listed under LIMITED PARTICIPATION: Avonte Maddox and Lane Johnson.

Good news: Maddox is expected to participate in practice on Thursday for the first time since suffering a toe injury on Christmas Eve. It remains to be seen how the Eagles will handle the secondary with Maddox potentially returning. C.J. Gardner-Johnson has filled in well as the nickel cornerback and Reed Blankenship has done some nice things at safety.

If Maddox plays, the Eagles will incredibly have all 22 of their starters in the lineup for Sunday’s game. That’s a really nice luxury to have so late in the season.

Johnson is playing through a groin injury, as we all know, so the Eagles are managing him to get him to game day.

A.J. Brown is notably NOT listed on the injury report at all despite getting nicked up in the Divisional Round.

Jalen Hurts once again dodged making the injury report. When asked about his shoulder, he said: “I’ve felt better. But it doesn’t really matter. Gotta get it done.”

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Lane Johnson (groin)

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS INJURY REPORT (WEDNESDAY)

To be announced — check back for updates.