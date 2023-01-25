Eagles News: Haason Reddick is a quarterback’s nightmare

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ...

NFL’s unsung heroes in 2022 season: Spotlighting 1 overlooked/surprise contributor from each NFC team - NFL.com

HAASON REDDICK. Reddick made my list last season while with the Panthers, and the Eagles were apparently paying attention to his 2021 performance, signing him to a three-year, $45 million deal in the offseason. Reddick has done nothing but continue to produce for the Philadelphia, a team with plenty of stars on both sides of the ball. On defense, we often think of guys like Fletcher Cox or Darius Slay, but we should really pay more attention to Reddick, who led the Eagles with a career-high 16 sacks. This spot could go to Josh Sweat, who also had a great season, but I want folks to focus on Reddick. It feels like the football world’s collective lamentation of Reddick’s untapped potential in Arizona was ages ago.

.@Eagles @Haason7Reddick helped send the @Giants home for the off-season doing his Freddie Kruger imitation giving the Giant offense nightmares all night long. Straight Outta Camden #templetuff #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/2f42wQiTkp — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 22, 2023

Eagles vs. Giants: 25 winners, 4 losers, 3 IDKs from the Divisional Round victory - BGN

17.5 sacks in 18 games this season. Dude’s a beast. Pro Football Focus credited Reddick with seven pressures on 24 pass rushing snaps. The Giants had 19 different players who took defensive snaps in this game. They all combined for seven pressures. Wild. Reddick was an elite free agent signing. He plays a premium position and puts up premium production despite not even ranking top 15 among annual edge rusher contract value. He’s probably only going to continue to be a terror for opposing quarterback(s) in the playoffs.

At the Podium: Nick Sirianni on A.J. Brown’s frustration, possible return of Avonte Maddox + Brock Purdy - BGN Radio

On Monday afternoon, Nick Sirianni spoke with the Philly media about A.J. Brown’s frustration with his lack of targets, his confidence level in Jalen Hurts heading into the NFC Championship game, the possible return of Avonte Maddox to practice and what he’s seen from 49ers QB Brock Purdy and Head Coach Kyle Shanahan.

Legit QB - Iggles Blitz

The Eagles certainly have more talent than they did a year ago, but the biggest improvement is the play of Hurts. He was an effective starter in 2021, but he had serious limitations as a passer. Hurts worked his butt off in the offseason to improve. His mechanics look worlds better this year. It wasn’t just about work ethic. He got good coaching and listened to those coaches. Nobody ever questioned Carson Wentz’s work ethic, but he did struggle with accepting criticism and working on his weaknesses. Hurts is the son of a coach. He’s got thick skin. Rather than fighting criticism, Hurts listens and learns. That mindset combined with his work ethic and natural ability to give the Eagles a franchise QB. It might get them a Super Bowl.

Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts make youngest pair of starting QBs in a conference championship - PFT

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will make history as soon as they take the field on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. The 23-year-old Purdy and the 24-year-old Hurts will become the first pair of starting quarterbacks in a conference championship game under age 25, and will have the lowest combined age for a pair of starting quarterbacks ever in a conference championship game.

Hurts’ efficiency, rushing records and more in Roob Stats Playoff Edition - NBCSP

AND HE’S ONLY 24: Only 11 quarterbacks younger than Hurts have ever had a passer rating of 112 or higher in a postseason game, including Brock Purdy, who had a 131.5 figure two weeks ago against the Seahawks. Hurts is also one of only nine quarterbacks in history 24 or younger with a postseason performance with two or more TD passes, no interceptions and 67 percent completion percentage. Among the others are McNabb (vs. the Bucs in 2000) and Nick Foles (vs. the Saints in 2013).

Spadaro: Reflecting on the hire of Nick Sirianni two years later - PE.com

Two years ago to this day, the Eagles announced the hiring of Nick Sirianni as the franchise’s 21st head coach and the immediate hot takes ranged from “Who is he?” to “It’s worth a shot,” and pretty much everything in between. There wasn’t a whole lot to go on with Sirianni, who most recently had been the offensive coordinator with Indianapolis under Frank Reich. Reich, we know, had been the Eagles’ offensive coordinator in the Super Bowl LII victory and he spoke to me about Sirianni upon the news of the hire. “He’s been preparing for this his whole life. He’s a young guy in many respects, but I’m just telling you: This guy is brilliant. Football smart. To his core, he’s a football coach. He comes from a football family. He’s a natural leader. He’s got a lot of presence. He’s a great coach on the field. He holds guys accountable. Strong leadership. Good communicator. Phenomenal teacher. All the qualities you need to be a head coach,” Reich said. “He’s naturally a relational guy. It comes natural to him. He cares about people. He’s the guy who knows everybody’s name in the building because he cares. He’s just great at connecting with people like that. Second, I know the organizational support he’ll get from the Eagles to make that transition and that will help as well. He’s ready for all of it. This is the right person at the right time for the Eagles.”

NFC Championship roundtable: How the Eagles or 49ers can reach Super Bowl LVII - The Athletic

Barrows: The 49ers led the league in turnover differential in the regular season, and they could use the sort of gifts Prescott offered them — over and over — in the divisional round. The 49ers’ defense is best when the opponent becomes one-dimensional, and a takeaway or two might put the Eagles in catch-up mode. The problem, of course, is that Hurts has been decidedly more stingy when it comes to gift-giving than Prescott has been. Hurts threw just six interceptions in the regular season and his 1.3 percent interception rate is the lowest of the four starting quarterbacks remaining in the playoffs. Wulf: It sure seems like these two teams are evenly matched and are loaded with talent. So we know the margins are going to be thin. If the Eagles are going to win, maybe they can rely on two advantages that seem straightforward. They have the better quarterback and they have the more aggressive in-game manager. If Nick Sirianni rolls the dice to go for it in a short-yardage situation and is able to then capitalize on their red zone offense while Kyle Shanahan settles for three points across the field, maybe that’s the difference.

One free agent each NFL team can’t afford to lose - PFF

Philadelphia Eagles: DI Javon Hargrave. The Eagles have pending free agents all over their defense, with the second-most defensive snaps played in 2022 by players on their way out, barring new contracts. More important than them all is bringing back interior defender Javon Hargrave, especially as Philadelphia showed throughout 2022 they felt inadequate up front by signing multiple veterans in-season. Since 2020, Hargrave’s 92.2 pass-rush grade trails only Aaron Donald and Chris Jones among interior defenders, with his 18.8% pass-rush win rate also ranking third. Philadelphia needs to keep Hargrave in the fold and figure the rest out later.

Eagles safety has car stolen after playoff win over Giants - NJ.com

The outcome of Saturday’s game against the New York Giants was exciting news for Philadelphia fans. The Eagles were advancing to the NFC Championship. But things aren’t all perfect for everyone on the roster. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson revealed on an Instagram Live on Monday that someone has stolen his car.

Looking ahead at the weather forecast for 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship game, what it means for fantasy, betting - DraftKings Nation

Forecast: As far as Philadelphia in late January goes, the weather should be very nice. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high around 50 degrees. There is just a 7 percent chance of rain with wind calm at roughly 8 miles per hour.

Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation - Niners Nation

The arrest came as the 49ers prepare to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s NFC Championship game. Omenihu has been among the team leaders in snap counts along the defensive line all season, although he only played in 15 of the 61 snaps against the Cowboys. Either way, he’s effectively a starter with how much he plays.

Mike Kafka getting second interview with Houston Texans - Big Blue View

It appears that New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka is a serious candidate for the head-coaching opening with the Houston Texans. Kafka will get an in-person interview with the Texans on Wednesday after having a virtual interview on Sunday, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Kafka, who just completed his only season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator and play-caller, has also interviewed with the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also interviewed with the Colts.

Question of the week: How much is Dak Prescott to blame for loss to 49ers? - Blogging The Boys

It’s truly a devastating loss for a team that just can’t seem to get over that hump. Jalen Hurts wasn’t born yet the last time the Cowboys were in the NFC Championship. Cowboys fans are demanding that “something must be done” but that might be delusional if management doesn’t recognize the problem.

Report: Jeff Bezos might sell the Washington Post, buy the Washington Commanders - Hogs Haven

Jeff Bezos has been connected to Dan Snyder and his NFL franchise in Washington for years. He has reportedly been interested in joining the NFL’s exclusive club of billionaires, and the NFL wants it to happen. When it was announced that Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore possible transactions for a sale of the team, Bezos was the first name that most people linked to a potential buyer. There are issues with a potential sale from Snyder to Bezos, and a big one is reportedly his ownership of the Washington Post, which he purchased in 2013. The paper has been a thorn in Snyder’s side for most of his time as owner, but has been reporting on the toxic workplace that took place under Snyder. These reports and others have led to multiple investigations into the organization and Snyder himself.

NFL exec predictions: Where will Rodgers, Lamar, TB12 play in 2023? - ESPN+

Andy Reid steps away after a second Super Bowl title? This one is hardly a slam dunk with Reid still dominating and Patrick Mahomes set to quarterback the Chiefs for the next decade. But it’s worth noting that when people involved in the coaching carousel talk about jobs, they often ask whether Reid will walk away at some point in the short term. Reid is 64, with the impressive distinction as the NFL’s only head coach with at least 10 playoff wins with multiple teams (Eagles, Chiefs). If Kansas City wins the next two games, Reid enters the exclusive club of coaches with multiple Super Bowl rings. “I just think at some point he could make the life decision to walk away from the grind,” an AFC scout said. “I could at least see it.”

10 NFL Draft prospects who can rise at the Senior Bowl - SB Nation

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton. Every year, the Senior Bowl has a small school guy who comes in and steals the show. OLs Ali Marpet and Ben Bartch come to mind when thinking of small school standouts who take center stage in Mobile. Iosivas could be the next to make his name on the Mobile stage. The Princeton wideout is big (6’3, 200 lbs) and also ran track. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Iosivas (pronounced Yoshi-vas) ran the fastest 60 meter dash in NCAA history and finished fourth in the indoor Heptathlon. You want speed in your receiver room? This is speed.

