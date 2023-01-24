Eagles sign fifth player to reserve/future contract

The Philadelphia Eagles are hard at work preparing for this weekend’s NFC Championship Game but they are also making some moves with an eye to the offseason.

The team officially signed free agent offensive tackle Jarrid Williams to a reserve/future contract on Tuesday evening.

Williams, who played college football for the University of Miami, originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was cut right before training camp started only to be brought back after Jordan Mailata, Andre Dillard, and Le’Raven Clark were all dealing with injuries.

Clark was later waived in the Eagles’ cuts down from 85 to 80 players. He rejoined the team on the practice squad but then got hurt and was released from practice squad injured reserve.

With Dillard poised to leave in free agency, the Eagles will be looking to add more tackle depth. Williams is a long shot to make the roster but he could theoretically be in the mix. Or at least make next year’s practice squad.

Here’s a running tally of the Eagles’ reserve/future contract players, who are ineligible to suit up for the playoffs but will spend time on the 90-man offseason roster:

OG Julian Good-Jones

WR Tyrie Cleveland

RB Kennedy Brooks

TE Dalton Keene

OT Jarrid Williams