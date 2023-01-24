49ers’ Charles Omenihu arrested on ‘suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence’

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon following allegations of domestic violence, according to The Mercury News. Police were reportedly called to Omenuhu’s house in San Jose at 4:39 PM, and he was booked at Santa Clara County jail before posting bail.

Robert Salonga and Cam Inman of The Mercury News reported:

“A police news release stated that the woman complained of arm pain but that “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries,” and that she declined medical attention. Omenihu, who was still at the location when officers arrived, gave a statement to police and was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Police also obtained an emergency protective order for the woman, and they served that to Omenihu.

The case will be presented to the District Attorney to determine if charges will be brought against Omenihu.

Omenihu was supposed to be heading to Philly later in the week with the 49ers to take on the Eagles in the NFC Championship game. That is now in question.

The team released a statement Tuesday morning, “We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

Omenihu has been a big contributor for the 49ers despite not being a starter. He played in all 17 regular season games, started three times, and averaged 52 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. He ranks second behind Nick Bosa on San Francisco’s roster in sacks (including playoffs) with 6.5.

We’ll update as more information is released, and keep an eye on whether he ends up traveling with the team later this week.