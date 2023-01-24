3 Eagles make PFWA All-NFL team, 8 make All-NFC team

While the Philadelphia Eagles are in the midst of preparing for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game this weekend, a whole host of players were honored by the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) on Monday afternoon by being named to their All-NFL and All-NFC teams.

Center Jason Kelce made the All-NFL team for the second straight (and fifth time overall) season, right tackle Lane Johnson earned his second All-NFL honor, and OLB Haason Reddick was named to the All-NFL team for the first time in his career.

The All-NFC team was littered with Birds players. Including the three listed above, QB Jalen Hurts, WR A.J. Brown, DT Javon Hargrave, CB Darius Slay, and S C.J. Gardner-Johnson were all named the best at their positions for the conference.

Three of the four teams with the most players on the All-NFL team (Eagles, Niners, and Kansas City Chiefs) will be playing this weekend for a chance to make the Super Bowl. The Niners had a league-high four players with OT Trent Williams, DE Nick Bosa, MLB Fred Warner, and S Talanoa Hufanga representing the team. Running back Christian McCaffrey and TE George Kittle joined those four on the All-NFC team.

Needless to say, the NFC Championship game is going to feature a lot of the best players in the league going at it. Should be a barn burner as we see if the Eagles vaunted pass rush can rattle rookie QB Brock Purdy and if the Birds back seven can slow down Kittle and McCaffrey. On the other side of the ball Hurts will have to try and avoid Bosa’s pass rush while keeping an eye on Hufanga down the field.

While I think about puking from nervousness every time this game is mentioned, I’m sure it’ll be enjoyable for the neutral viewer who just wants to see a great football game.