Eagles win twice as much as they lose with the officiating crew slated for the NFC Championship Game

The NFL announced the officiating crews for Conference Championship weekend, and John Hussey will be the lead for the NFC Championship game when the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.

The referee assignments for the AFC and NFC Championship Games pic.twitter.com/ielLP022iK — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 23, 2023

Hussey has seen his fair share of Eagles games in his 21-year career, having acted as line judge or referee in (a fitting) 21 games. The Eagles are 14-7 in those matchups, and most recently, he was the referee when the Eagles beat the Cowboys in Philadelphia back in Week 6, 26-17.

Hussey and his crew only threw two flags against the Eagles in that game, for a total of 10 yards — 1 offensive penalty for 5 yards (false start on Jordan Mailata) and 1 defensive penalty for 5 yards (illegal contact on Darius Slay). There was a third flag thrown against Haason Reddick, but his defensive offside penalty was offset by CeeDee Lamb being flagged for illegal block above the waste. The Cowboys, on the other hand, had 10 penalties, in addition to Lamb’s that was offset.

This might not really mean much this weekend against the 49ers, but it’s nice to know Hussey and his crew didn’t have an egregious mishaps against the Eagles this season.