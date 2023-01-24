Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend

The pool of former Eagles in the playoffs dropped significantly from the Wild Card weekend to the Divisional Round, and there are even fewer Philly alumni heading into the NFC and AFC Championship games.

The Giants had two former Eagles on their roster in their game against Philly on Saturday night, and while OG Jack Anderson was inactive, WR Marcus Johnson had only one catch for 17 yards. We all know how that game went, so those two won’t be in the mix next weekend.

Here’s how the rest of the former Eagles fared in the Divisional Round:

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson had a good showing in his second playoff game of the year, but even with an injured Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid’s squad was too much to take. Pederson, still, has done incredible things in Jacksonville, especially in just a year — a year after they were the worst team in the NFL. He probably won’t win Coach of the Year, but he definitely deserves a whole lot of credit for what he’s building there.

For the Chiefs, long snapper James Winchester — who was very briefly with the Eagles in 2013 — appeared in his 16th career postseason game. Along with Travis Kelce, the pair set a new team record for most playoff games played.

The Bengals were clearly the better team on Sunday in the snow in Buffalo. While there are no active former Eagles advancing from this matchup, there were a couple who suited up for the Bills.

Offensive lineman Ryan Bates took 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the Divisional Round game, and safety Jordan Poyer made six total tackles before being sidelined with a head injury after colliding with a teammate. Defensive back Jared Mayden was again a healthy scratch.

Eagles legend Jason Peters suffered a hip injury during the Cowboys’ Wild Card weekend win over the Buccaneers and didn’t practice all week. Ultimately, Peters was inactive for their loss to the 49ers — a loss that happened to be on his 41st birthday.