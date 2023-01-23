Eagles rookie report card from the Giants playoff game

The Eagles crushed the Giants, cruising to the NFC Championship Game on a 38-7 win in the Divisional Round. The playoff win was a full team effort, and the Eagles needed some key contributions from their rookies to get the job done.

Reed Blankenship: A

Reed Blankenship balled the f*** out in his first career playoff game. The former UDFA played like his hair was on fire against the Giants, flying around and making tackles all game. The Giants looked hellbent on trying to expose the rookie in coverage, targeting him a few times on their first drive. While things looked like they might go the Giants way on the first drive of that matchup, Blankenship quickly turned it around. He played great run defense and was aggressive in coverage as well.

His solid play has been massive for the defense, because its allowed Jonathan Gannon to keep him on the field and move C.J. Gardner-Johnson into the slot in Avonte Maddox’s absence. Hopefully Blankenship can keep up this level of play next week.

Jordan Davis: B

Jordan Davis looked really solid against the Giants, playing a key role in slowing their offense long enough for the Eagles to get out to a big lead. Davis anchored the run defense and continued to just eat up space. It was nice to see Davis get in on some tackles too.

The Rest

Britain Covey continues to be the fair catch king, but at least he didn’t fumble the ball. Nakobe Dean looked great on special teams, as the whole kick/punt coverage teams were excellent. Josh Jobe did as well! And he has a big hit in garbage time. Grant Calcaterra didn’t see much action.