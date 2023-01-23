Eagles-Giants snap count analysis: A new WR3 for the playoffs?

The official snap counts from the Philadelphia Eagles’ Divisional Round playoff win over the New York Giants are in. Let’s take a look and run through some analysis.

OFFENSE

Dallas Goedert tied DeVonta Smith to lead skill players in snap count percentage. Goedert caught all five of his targets (extremely efficient, per usual) for 58 yards and a touchdown while DeVonta caught six of his 10 for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Pretty impressive that Lane Johnson was able to play the entire game prior to resting for three garbage time snaps. Dude is tough as heck.

Landon Dickerson missed a couple snaps at one point after getting banged up. Andre Dillard briefly replaced him at left guard before Dickerson was able to return.

A.J. Brown ranked second in targets only behind DeVonta ... but only had three catches for 22 yards. He would’ve had a touchdown if Jalen Hurts hadn’t overthrown him in the end zone. Brown seemed frustrated that he got banged up on that play but the buzz is that he’s going to be OK.

Jack Stoll played his highest snap count percentage since Week 15. A bit more 12 personnel in this game.

Kenneth Gainwell played his third-highest snap count percentage thisseason. It was a career night for him with 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. An unexpected but welcomed development.

Zach Pascal played his eighth-highest snap count percentage this season. This was the first game where he outsnapped Quez Watkins. Was this decision matchup-related or does it speak to the coaching staff losing trust in Quez after some late season struggles? Perhaps a mixture of both? We’ll see if Pascal continues to be WR3.

For the first time since Week 1, Quez did not even see a target. Pascal, meanwhile, saw one that resulted in a four-yard catch.

You knew the Eagles were going to get Boston Scott a touchdown against the Giants.

Cam Jurgens and Jack Driscoll saw a few garbage time snaps. Jurgens’ shotgun snap was a bit high (but well handled) on the touchdown run by Gainwell.

Gardner Minshew didn’t get to attempt a pass but he logged the first playoff snaps of his career. Cool to be able to pull your starters in a playoff game.

DEFENSE

This was a relatively lighter workload for the defense. By contrast, the San Francisco 49ers’ defensive starters had to play as many as 61 snaps on Sunday night.

How about an undrafted rookie free agent out of Middle Tennessee leading the Eagles’ defense in snaps played in a playoff game?

This is just the second time this season where Marcus Epps did not play the entire game. He only missed 10 regular season snaps. Nice to be able to get him a little rest near the end of this one.

Haason Reddick was a beast. He tied for the team lead in tackles with five in additions to posting 1.5 sacks, one TFL, and three quarterback hits. All that on just 36 snaps. Efficient.

Josh Sweat also posted 1.5 sacks.

Jordan Davis played more snaps than Linval Joseph for the first time since the latter joined Philly’s roster. Interesting.

Robert Quinn logged a tackle but he’s still looking for his first Eagles sack.

Brandon Graham only played 12 snaps but had one sack and one TFL.

K’Von Wallace was effective in limited playing time with three total tackles, one pass defensed, and one quarterback hit. He’s gotten better as the season has gone along.

Josh Jobe put a huge hit on Richie James late in the game. Nice little moment for the UDFA CB, who only saw 12 defensive snaps in the regular season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Jake Elliott scored eight points by going 5/5 on extra points and making his sole field goal attempt, a 30-yarder.

Brett Kern bounced back in this game with a long of 53 and all three of his punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Britain Covey didn’t return any punts. Not the worst thing to see him be a fair catch machine.

DID NOT PLAY

INACTIVE: Avonte Maddox, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Kyron Johnson, Anthony Harris