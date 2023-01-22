Eagles will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game

We now know which team the Philadelphia Eagles will host at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC Championship Game.

With the Dallas Cowboys losing (lolololol) to the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Divisional Round game, the Eagles will face the Niners next Sunday at 3:00 PM Eastern on FOX.

The 49ers were NOT the team that most Eagles fans wanted to see emerge victorious from this matchup. According to one Bleeding Green Nation poll, at least.

But the Birds should not be afraid of this team. Brock Purdy has yet to lose as a starter but he hardly looks intimidating. And the Eagles are looking pretty good after doing what they did to the New York Giants on Saturday night.

Of course, the 49ers will pose a much bigger challenge than the G-Men did. San Francisco’s defense, led by former Eagles linebacker DeMeco Ryans, is pretty nasty. They’re really going to make Jalen Hurts and company earn their points.

It should be a really good game!

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game. The winner of that game will play either the Eagles or the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

