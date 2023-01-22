Eagles tickets for the NFC Championship Game go on sale Tuesday

Lincoln Financial Field was rocking on Saturday night as the Philadelphia Eagles blew out the New York Giants, 38 to 7.

Things are going to be even more electric when the Birds host either the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.

If you’re trying to score tickets, here’s a team announcement relevant to you. Bold emphasis is mine:

Tickets for the NFC Championship Game will go on sale Tuesday, January 24 at 10 AM ET. Tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com. There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis. Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 AM ET, as there is a very limited quantity available. The Eagles will host the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 29 at 3 PM ET.

Good luck to those trying to get through. It will not be easy.

But it figures to be worth the effort.

The last time the Eagles hosted the NFC Championship Game? Five years ago when they blew out the Minnesota Vikings, 38 to 7?

That was the most raucous, intense crowd I’ve ever witnessed in person. The press box was literally shaking.

The Eagles gave Philly fans much to cheer about that night. We’ll soon see if they can go it again.