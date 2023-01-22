NFL Divisional Round: Cowboys vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road against the San Francisco 49ers for the final game of the NFL playoff Divisional Round games.

As you know, the Philadelphia Eagles will host the winner of this matchup in the NFC Championship Game. Fans are split on who they want to win:

The 49ers lead the all-time regular season series between these teams, 15-14-1, but the Cowboys have won the past three meetings. They last faced off back in 2020 in Dallas, with the Cowboys getting a 41-33 home win. They haven’t played each other on the West Coast since 2017, when the Cowboys had a huge road win, 40-10.

The regular season is one thing, but the postseason is a whole other. In the playoffs, the Cowboys lead the all-time series, 5-3, but the 49ers have won the past two — including almost exactly a year ago, when San Francisco bumped the Cowboys out of the Wild Card round, 38-28.

Dallas definitely looked impressive against the Buccaneers on Wild Card weekend, which was the Cowboys first road playoff win since 1992. San Francisco’s defense is sure to put up a much harder fight, though, and could make Dak Prescott uncomfortable for most of the evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Game time: 6:30 PM EST

Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes

Online Streaming: FuboTV

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews & Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (DAL), 83 (SF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (DAL), 227 (SF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Dallas Cowboys: +3.5 (+165)

San Francisco 49ers: -3.5 (-195)

Over/under: 46.5 points

