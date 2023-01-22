NFL Divisional Round: Bengals vs. Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the road against the Buffalo Bills to kick-off Sunday’s slate of Divisional Round games of the NFL playoffs.

Despite playing each other for the second time in several weeks, these teams haven’t faced off in Buffalo since 2019, when the Bills got a 21-17 home win over the Bengals. The Bills also lead the all-time series between these teams, 17-13, and have won two of the last three meetings. While Buffalo might hold the top spot in the regular season series, the Bengals are 2-0 against the Bills in the postseason, however they haven’t met in the playoffs since 1989.

We all know what happened the last time the Bills and Bengals competed, with the game lasting only minutes before the scary incident of Damar Hamllin suffering cardiac arrest. The game was ultimately cancelled, but Hamlin had a remarkable recovery and has been back in Buffalo and back with his team this past week.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills

Game time: 3:00 PM EST

Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Paramount+

Location: Highmark Stadium | Buffalo, NY

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Mike Mayock, Ross Tucker (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (CIN), 81 (BUF), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (CIN), 226 (BUF)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Cincinnati Bengals: +5.5 (+205)

Buffalo Bills: -5.5 (-245)

Over/under: 48.5 points

