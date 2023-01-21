The Eagles once again look like a force to be reckoned with

It’s funny to think that leading up to this game many questioned how the Eagles would be able to beat the Giants for the third time this season.

Welp, needless to say it was a pretty easy task.

The Eagles were in control for the entire game and played their best ball.

The Birds got off to a quick start, they opened up the game on a eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. On that first drive Jalen Hurts went 5/5 for 68 yards with a touchdown and a 158.3 passer rating. Jalen Hurts was efficient finishing 16/24 for 154 yards with three touchdowns (two through the air and one on the ground).

The run game worked well for the Birds. Running back Boston “Giant Killer” Scott strikes again, scoring a touchdown in the second quarter. Scott now has scored 11 touchdowns in nine games against the Giants meanwhile he’s scored seven touchdowns in 52 games against all other NFL teams.

RB Kenneth Gainwell had himself a day racking up 112 yards on 12 carries and WR DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving yards with 61 yards on 6 receptions.

Haason Reddick was a dawg tonight, he racked up five tackles, one and a half sacks, a tackle for loss and three QB hits.

There’s so much to discuss! Join Shane Haff and Jessica Taylor NOW on the BGN Instant Reaction Show as they react to the Eagles performance. We’re taking your questions, comments in addition to sharing your three word reactions.

No worries if you miss the live show, it will be available on Apple podcast, Spotify and anywhere else that you get your podcasts shortly after the broadcast. You can also go back on the YouTube page and watch it there.

Tune in now!