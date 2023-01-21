Happy 38-7 Day to all who celebrate!

The Philadelphia Eagles absolutely decimated the New York Giants in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field by the final score of 38-7. If that score, in a playoff game, at the Linc, sounds familiar to you well, you are not alone!

Five years ago, to the day, the Birds destroyed the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game by 31 points...38-7.

5 YEARS LATER ITS STILL 38-7!! — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) January 22, 2023

After getting the ball back with a 31-7 lead and most of the backups in for the Eagles, most fans had resigned themselves to the fact that the Birds would probably just sit on their lead and run the clock out. Well, they tried to do that but Kenneth Gainwell was just too good and took the ball 35 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown to give the people what they wanted.

38-7 sounds familiar



On January 21st



pic.twitter.com/AoCXbvJxwM — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 22, 2023

A fitting end to a game that was never in doubt. From the moment the Giants woke up in Philadelphia and couldn’t take a shower, they had to know this was how things were going to go for them.

The Birds now await the winner of Sunday evening’s San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys tilt to see who their opponent will be in the NFC Championship Game next Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET.