Jalen Hurts told Pam Oliver his shoulder is “nowhere near 100 percent”

Just ahead of kickoff on Saturday night’s Divisional Round playoff game, FOX’s Pam Oliver reported from the sideline that Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts acknowledged he was not fully healthy, “I am nowhere near 100%, but I just gotta go out there and still get it done.” On top of that, Hurts told Oliver on Friday that he was also dealing with some kind of bug.

Not the news you want to hear minutes before he takes the field, but also not entirely surprising to hear about his shoulder injury. He and head coach Nick Sirianni spoke several times about the kind of pain Hurts played through against the Giants just two weeks ago, but to know he’s “nowhere” close isn’t encouraging.

Hurts opened the game with a huge 40-yard pass to DeVonta Smith, so hopefully whatever is ailing him Saturday night doesn’t hinder him or make things worse.