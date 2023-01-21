Eagles-Giants playoff inactives

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced the inactives list for their 2023 NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants.

The following Eagles players WILL NOT PLAY: Avonte Maddox, Ian Book, Trey Sermon, Josh Sills, Kyron Johnson, and Anthony Harris.

Maddox was ruled out on the final injury report due to toe injury he suffered in Week 16. C.J. Gardner-Johnson figures to play in his place when the Eagles are utilizing a nickel cornerback. Undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship will play safety when CJGJ shifts down to the slot.

The others are healthy scratches.

Curious that the Eagles would temporarily elevate Harris from the practice squad on Friday only to keep the veteran safety inactive for Saturday night. A possible explanation:

So it seems that the practice squad guys don’t get the full postseason game money, so that might be why Harris was brought up. — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) January 21, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles Inactive List

CB Avonte Maddox - Injury.

QB Ian Book - Third quarterback.

RB Trey Sermon - Fourth running back.

OL Josh Sills - Ninth offensive lineman.

LB Kyron Johnson - Third SAM linebacker.

S Anthony Harris - Fifth safety.

New York Giants Inactive List

Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari, who ranks second on their roster in sacks, is officially ACTIVE despite being ruled questionable to play. The question was less about if he’ll be active and more about if he can hold up through the game. Or if his snap count might be limited as he deals with a quad injury.

CB Rodarius Williams

LB Micah McFadden

OG Wyatt Davis

OG Jack Anderson (former Eagle alert)

DT Henry Mondeaux