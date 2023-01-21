Burst pipe at Philadelphia hotel almost leads to Giants being stinkier than usual

I have never traveled with an NFL team before, but I’d assume one of the things that all of the players and staff like to do on the morning of a big game is take a nice, long, hot shower. Ahead of Saturday night’s NFC Divisional Round game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants awoke to some bad news.

According to multiple reports, the water wasn’t working at New York’s Center City hotel due to a burst pipe and no one could get a glass of water, let alone a shower.

The Giants team hotel in Center City has no water, per sources (and as @LicensePlateGuy said). Busted pipe. No showers this morning. They’re working on fixing it. #giants #eagles — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 21, 2023

There is a long history of sports fans setting off fireworks outside of a visiting team’s hotel, or pulling the fire alarm in the middle of the night, to try and rattle their opponent, but I think bashing open a pipe in a hotel to take out the water supply is a bridge too far, even for an Eagles fan.

The New York Daily News reported that the water was fixed and back on right around noon ET, so the Giants should be able to at least smell nice before they stink up Lincoln Financial Field with their play Saturday night.

Update: “We just got it back.” Water is back on for #Giants https://t.co/tqV3gm9BDd — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 21, 2023

While the pipes in New York’s hotel weren’t well lubricated, you can be certain that Eagles fans will be by the time the game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. The parking lots usually don’t open until four hours before kickoff, but with the NLL’s Philadelphia Wings playing a game at 1:00 p.m. ET at the Wells Fargo Center, many enterprising Birds fans purchased tickets for that game so they could get into the lots early Saturday morning.

#ItsAPhillyThing: Birds fans found a way to hack the tailgate. The lots don’t open until 4pm for tonight’s @Eagles game. BUT they open at 8am for the @NLLwings 1pm lacrosse game.



Birds fans bought Wings tickets just to tailgate for 12 hours instead of 4. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/35pjyWFiW0 — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) January 21, 2023

Further down in Brenna Weick’s thread she notes that some of the lots for the Eagles game would be opening earlier than the four hours before kickoff they usually open, but fans with Wings tickets got in to set up tailgates at 10:00 a.m. ET.

You will not keep Philadelphians from drinking beer and grilling meats at all hours of the day with your draconian parking lot rules, Eagles!

People are getting into the lot on the Broad St. side now.



A couple fans told me they weren’t allowed in because not everyone in their car has a Wings ticket. pic.twitter.com/N1rx90QHmD — Brenna Weick (@BrennaWeickTV) January 21, 2023

The Eagles and Giants kickoff on FOX at 8:15 p.m. ET and the winner will move on to the NFC Championship Game. As an appetizer, the Jaguars and Chiefs play on NBC at 4:30 p.m. ET with the winner heading to the AFC Championship game.