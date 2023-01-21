Eagles rooting guide for Divisional Round playoff games

The second stage of the 2023 NFL playoffs is here! It’s time to run through a Philadelphia Eagles-focused rooting guide for all of the Divisional Round games.

The Birds will be hosting the New York Giants on Saturday night. If they lose, well, this guide obviously becomes irrelevant. But here’s to looking at preferable outcomes assuming an Eagles win.

DETERMINING THE EAGLES’ POTENTIAL NEXT OPPONENT

SUNDAY

DALLAS COWBOYS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: The 49ers are better than the Cowboys. Any kind of relevant objective metric indicates as much. San Fran leads the NFL in point differential (+48 above Dallas). They’re the No. 1 overall team by Pro Football Focus grading. They’re the top-ranked team in weighted DVOA. They’re fourth in offensive EPA per play and first in defensive EPA per play while Dallas ranks 10th and second, respectively. Some will argue facing Brock Purdy is preferable to facing Dak Prescott ... but it’s not just about the quarterback in this case. Besides, the Eagles were very close to beating Dak with Gardner Minshew on Christmas Eve. The thinking here is that the Birds generally match up better with the Cowboys whereas the 49ers might have answers for Philly’s offense. Root for the Cowboys. (If the Eagles lose to the Giants, then obviously root for the 49ers.)

DETERMINING THE EAGLES’ POTENTIAL SUPER BOWL OPPONENT

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Obviously preferable to face Trevor Lawrence instead of Patrick Mahomes. Also, it’s fun to cheer for Doug Pederson. Root for the Jaguars.

CINCINNATI BENGALS at BUFFALO BILLS: The Bengals have some mismatch vulnerabilities that could work in the Eagles’ favor. But Joe Burrow against Jonathan Gannon is not really something I want to see. Josh Allen’s volatility has the potential to work in the Eagles’ favor. Root for the Bills.