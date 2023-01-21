Lane Johnson says his “pain has minimized” ahead of the playoffs

The Eagles having a first round bye heading into the playoffs was particularly important for Lane Johnson, who suffered a torn abductor just a few weeks before the end of the regular season. The right tackle opted to forego surgery until after the team’s postseason run to be available for his team, and thankfully, it appears that at least he won’t be playing through extreme pain.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson told me the “pain has minimized a great deal over the past couple weeks” since tearing his adductor on Dec. 24 against Dallas.



He’s been focused on building up leg/core muscles to help make up for inevitable strength lost in groin area. — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) January 21, 2023

Tim McManus reports that Thursday’s practice was a big test for Johnson and how well he can perform injured, but it went well and gave the lineman confidence heading into Saturday’s game against the Giants.

Johnson is such an absolutely critical part of the offense, and is one of two anchors on that offensive line. He had an All-Pro year, made the Pro Bowl, and protected his quarterback better than any other tackle in the league. Not that Jack Driscoll isn’t adequate, but Lane Johnson is the best. Having the best on the field and able to perform at a high level is huge for the Eagles in the Divisional Round (and beyond).