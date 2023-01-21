 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lane Johnson says his “pain has minimized” ahead of the playoffs

ESPN reporter Tim McManus had some good news from the Eagles right tackle ahead of Saturday’s Divisional Round game.

By Alexis Chassen
/ new
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Eagles having a first round bye heading into the playoffs was particularly important for Lane Johnson, who suffered a torn abductor just a few weeks before the end of the regular season. The right tackle opted to forego surgery until after the team’s postseason run to be available for his team, and thankfully, it appears that at least he won’t be playing through extreme pain.

Tim McManus reports that Thursday’s practice was a big test for Johnson and how well he can perform injured, but it went well and gave the lineman confidence heading into Saturday’s game against the Giants.

Johnson is such an absolutely critical part of the offense, and is one of two anchors on that offensive line. He had an All-Pro year, made the Pro Bowl, and protected his quarterback better than any other tackle in the league. Not that Jack Driscoll isn’t adequate, but Lane Johnson is the best. Having the best on the field and able to perform at a high level is huge for the Eagles in the Divisional Round (and beyond).

More From Bleeding Green Nation

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bleeding Green Nation Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your Philadelphia Eagles news from Bleeding Green Nation