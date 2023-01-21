NFL Divisional Round: Jaguars vs. Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars are on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs to kick-off the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs lead the all-time series between these teams, 8-6, and have won the past six meetings — including back in November, when they won in Kansas City, 27-17. However, this is the first time the Chiefs and Jaguars have ever met in the postseason.

Things are a lot different for Jacksonville from even two months ago, and the team is riding a huge wave of momentum after their come from (way) behind win over the Chargers to get to this point. Head coach Doug Pederson has done great things with the young talent on the Jaguars’ roster, and they’ve continued to improve throughout the season. Given Pederson’s familiarity with Andy Reid and the Chiefs, as their former OC, if anyone is going to pull off this kind of playoff upset in Kansas City, it’s going to be him.

Related NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game time: 4:30 PM EST

Channel: NBC | Telemundo

Online Streaming: FuboTV | Peacock

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: SIRIUS: 82 (JAX), 85 (KC), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (JAX), 226 (KC)

Odds courtesy of DraftKings SportsBook

Jacksonville Jaguars: +9 (+380)

Kansas City Chiefs: -9 (-475)

Over/under: 53 points

Poll Which bet do you like more? Jaguars (+9)

Chiefs (-9) vote view results 71% Jaguars (+9) (38 votes)

28% Chiefs (-9) (15 votes) 53 votes total Vote Now

SB Nation Blogs

Jaguars: www.BigCatCountry.com

Chiefs: www.ArrowheadPride.com

Picks

Reacts Results

Open thread: Discuss Saturday’s game in the comments below.