Eagles rookie storylines entering the Giants playoff game

The Eagles’ playoff showdown with the Giants will take a full team effort to win. New York is riding high while coming off an upset in Minnesota. For Philly’s rookies, there are a few things to watch if the team is to win.

Does Jordan Davis see more playing time?

Jordan Davis’s strong rookie season was knocked off the rails by a midseason ankle injury. After coming back, Davis’ snap count was kept relatively low as the Eagles had more depth at interior defensive line after adding Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Against a Giants team that excels at running the ball (fifth in yards per attempt), controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial from the first quarter. With the injury now weeks in the past, maybe the staff tries to get Davis on the field a lot more?

Can Reed Blankenship continue to hold it down as the number three safety?

With Avonte Maddox still out, the Eagles will opt for more three safety looks to get their best defenders on the field at all time. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson back, the Eagles used him in the slot and had Blankenship and Marcus Epps at traditional safety alignments. The Eagles defense will face a Giants offense that passed for over 300 yards last week, so Blankenship will need to be at his best to hold the G-Men at bay.

Can Britain Covey… just be okay?

Britain Covey has struggled to make a positive impact as a returner this year. The focus on special teams intensifies in the playoffs where every yard counts even more. If Covey can just be *fine* as a punt returner, there should be little cause for concern. Fingers crossed.