HERE. WE. GO.

The Philadelphia Eagles are finally taking the field this postseason and host the New York Giants on Saturday night. The Linc is going to be electric. Fans are going to be loud — especially with all day to tailgate. It’s going to be fun!

Hopefully.

This is the first time we get to see Jalen Hurts really go 100 percent since his shoulder sprain five weeks ago, and he’s got a full arsenal of skill players around him. Lane Johnson will be back on the field, and should give the QB a little more time to plays. The offense will need to keep their foot on the gas, because the Giants offense definitely has the potential to be annoying if the defense struggles at all.

But, as Jonathan Gannon said this week, the “vibes are awesome,” heading into this game.

Hang out here for updates and to chat, celebrate, vent, and argue in the comments!

TWITTER UPDATES