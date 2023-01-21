Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants on Saturday night for the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Eagles are fresh off a first-round bye, and are hoping that the extra week of rest will help guys like Jalen Hurts and Lane Johnson. Hurts played in Week 18 out of necessity, but mentioned several times afterward that his shoulder sprain was just “good enough” to make it through the contest, and that he had to push his body to prepare for that situation.

Johnson, on the other hand, hasn’t played since his groin injury and decided to put off surgery until the offseason in order to help his team in the playoff push. The tackle being back on the line will be a welcome reprieve, and will certainly go a long way in helping Hurts stay upright.

The Giants were able to pull off an upset over the Vikings during the Wild Card round to get to this spot, but it wasn’t exactly a huge surprise for fans who have been paying attention. New York has been less of an embarrassment this season under new head coach Brian Daboll — someone Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has called a mentor — and have improved as the year went on.

The Eagles have a very clear vision heading into the playoffs, and Sirianni has emphasized several times this week that the team is staying focused on going 1-0, and are doubling down on everything they know has worked for them in season that they finished 14-3.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Channel: FOX | FOX Deportes

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver & Kristina Pink (field reporters)

Referee: Clete Blakeman (The Eagles are 12-4 in the 16 games as field judge and referee.)

Radio: SportsRadio 94WIP | SIRIUS: 82 (NYG), 83 (PHI), 88 (National) | XM: 225 (NYG), 227 (PHI)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

The Eagles are over a touchdown favorite at home, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Giants: +7.5 (+290)

Philadelphia Eagles: -7.5 (-350)

Over/under: 48

History Lesson

The Eagles lead the all-time regular season series against the Giants, 89-85-2, and have won the three most recent meetings. They just faced off two weeks ago in the season finale, with the Eagles beating the Giants backups for the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC. While New York can blame the loss on sitting their starters, when they played each other in Week 14, the Eagles had one their best performances all season, and won 48-22 on the road.

There’s also a little bit of playoff history between these two NFC East teams, having met four times in the postseason and each team claiming two victories. They haven’t faced off in the playoffs since 2009, when the Eagles won 23-11 as the away team, just two years after beating the Giants in the postseason in Philly, 23-20.

