Eagles announce 2 roster moves ahead of Giants playoff game

The Philadelphia Eagles officially announced two roster moves ahead of their Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants. An overview:

S Anthony Harris was temporarily elevated from the practice squad.

TE Dalton Keene was signed to a reserve/future contract.

Let’s sort through this news on a player-by-player basis.

ANTHONY HARRIS

This development was not expected. It could signal that the Eagles plan to have the veteran safety available for packages with extra defensive backs.

Having Harris available for the game also gives them more depth at safety, which doesn’t hurt with Avonte Maddox out and C.J. Gardner-Johnson moving down to play nickel cornerback.

Josiah Scott might be a healthy scratch with Harris getting bumped up. Scott played zero defensive snaps in Week 18.

Harris is set to play his first snap in a meaningful Eagles game since last year’s postseason loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He played in the 2022 preseason after re-signing to a one-year deal but got cut in conjunction with the CJGJ trade. Harris originally planned to stay on Philly’s practice squad but ended up signing with the Denver Broncos instead. It was there he saw some limited game action ... but then they cut him and Harris re-signed with the Eagles’ practice squad in mid-December.

DALTON KEENE

Keene originally joined the Eagles’ practice squad before Week 1. But then the team cut him a month later.

Here’s what we previously wrote about him:

Keene was a third-round pick (No. 101 overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Pats liked him enough to trade up for him. Injury issues have limited Keene, who turned 23 in April, to just three career receptions for 16 yards. Despite such limited production, the Eagles seem to be interested in his upside. Here’s his pre-draft scouting report from NFL.com: Swiss Army Knife versatility performing in-line, as a wingback, from the slot, as a fullback, and even as a personal protector in pass protection. He’s lean but well-defined and his play speed and competitiveness are both a plus. He will struggle against NFL power at the point of attack, but his ability to block in space and catch the football make him naturally suited for the H-back role, where teams can align him around the formation as needed. He should fit into a core special teams role even though he is surprisingly inexperienced in that area. He has the make-it-in-the-league play traits and mental makeup of a Day 3 target. Sounds like an interesting player to have around.

And here’s a running tally of the Eagles’ reserve/future contract players, who are ineligible to suit up for the playoffs but will spend time on the 90-man offseason roster:

OG Julian Good-Jones

WR Tyrie Cleveland

RB Kennedy Brooks

TE Dalton Keene