Eagles-Giants start time for Week 18 is officially set

The Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 18 home game against the New York Giants will kick off at 4:25 PM Eastern on Sunday, January 8. This much according to reports from Art Stapleton and Jeff McLane. [UPDATE: The Eagles have since officially confirmed the news.]

When the Eagles’ 2022 schedule was revealed all the way back in May, there was no date (save for ‘January 7 or January 8’) nor start time listed for their regular season finale. So, now we finally know when it’ll be taking place.

We’re also learning that the game is set to be televised on CBS, per Stapleton.

The Eagles can earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff picture with a win over the Giants. New York is expected to rest at least some starters on Sunday but we’ll see if that’s truly the plan.

The Dallas Cowboys are also expected to play the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM Eastern. This start time ensures they’ll have to play their starters as opposed to waiting to see if the Eagles win or not. Same deal with the San Francisco 49ers, who are also still in the mix for home field advantage.