Kayvon Thibodeaux mocks injured Nick Foles after sacking him

The former Eagle, and all-time Super Bowl hero, had to leave the game after being sacked by Thibodeaux.

By Drew Hamm
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants
Kayvon Thibodeaux made some enemies in Philadelphia without the Eagles even being involved!
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While I’m sure this was far from his mind while celebrating a sack against the Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants rookie edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux made a number of enemies in the greater Philadelphia area on Sunday.

The top-five pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has had a productive season for the resurgent Giants this year and he added a fourth sack to his season total when he came in unblocked and took down Colts QB, and Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero, Nick Foles.

Thibodeaux came down hard on Foles and after he rolled off of him he started making “snow angels” in the turf next to the prone Colts signal caller. He continued to do so even as the Colts trainers were rushing onto the field to tend to the injured Foles. After the game, Thibodeaux admitted that he didn’t know Foles was hurt after the sack (that’s fair, I suppose) and that he stopped celebrating once he noticed that Foles wasn’t getting up.

Well, that’s all done and dusted then and we can move...hold up, what’s this?

Is that Thibodeaux doing a “go to sleep” celebration on the sidelines AFTER he knew that Foles was injured? That seems to me like someone reveling in the fact that they “knocked out” a player from the opposing team.

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not some pearl-clutching, No Fun League supporter. I think players should taunt and celebrate more than they do and the league should encourage it, but it is in extremely poor taste (at best) to mock an injured player, especially when you later admit that you knew he was injured.

The Giants beat the Colts 38-10 in Week 17 and clinched their first playoff spot since the 2016 season. New York is also locked into their playoff seed, so they have nothing to play for against the Eagles in Week 18, and it is unclear as of now if they’ll be resting their starters or not. If Thibodeaux does play, I’m sure Eagles fans wouldn’t mind seeing him get pancaked on a couple of touchdown runs.

