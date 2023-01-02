Monday Night Football: Bills vs. Bengals

The final game of Week 17 will be a Monday Night Football matchup featuring the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4).

The Bills lead the all-time series between these AFC teams, 17-13, and have won two of their three most recent meetings. They last faced off back in 2019, with the Bills winning in Buffalo, 21-17. They haven’t played each other in Cincinnati since 2017, when the Bengals actually got the home win, 20-16.

BLG explains why we should be rooting for the Bills on Monday night, in our Week 17 rooting guide:

BUFFALO BILLS at CINCINNATI BENGALS: Call me crazy but if I’m the Eagles I’d rather see the Bills than the Bengals in the Super Bowl. Something about Joe Burrow scares me while I believe Josh Allen, an excellent player, is more prone to making an erratic mistake or two. Root for the Bills.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

TV Schedule

Game time: 8:15 PM EST

Channel: ESPN | ABC

Date: Monday, January 2, 2023

Location: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

Radio: Westwood One | SIRIUS: 81 (BUF), 83 (CIN), 88 (National) | XM: 226 (BUF), 225 (CIN)

Online Streaming

ESPN+ | FuboTV

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Buffalo Bills: -1 (-115)

Cincinnati Bengals: +1 (-105)

Over/under: 49.5 points

