NFL Divisional Round Game Picks

Our Divisional Round picks are in for the second stage of the 2023 NFL playoffs!

Bleeding Green Nation staff members are here to predict the winners of every game on the schedule. We’ll tally the results along the way and see who comes out on top at the end of the season. Feel free to post your own predictions or discuss the writer predictions in the comments.

You, the reader, can also join in on the fun by voting for who you think will win the games (scroll down for polls). I’ll tally those results in a “BGN Community” section under our picks table generated by Tallysight.

After the Wild Card round, I’m still on top of the standings. My lead increased with a perfect 6-0 showing. With seven total games left this season, the BGN Community cannot overtake me for the overall lead ... but Ben Natan still can.

When it comes to this week’s Philadelphia Eagles, it’s no surprise that everyone is taking the Birds to beat the New York Giants. The G-Men should be expected to put up a good fight but a strong effort might not be enough to overcome the talent gap. The Eagles ultimately have better players. And they’re well-rested against an opponent playing on a short week.

The BGN staff is evenly split on which team the Eagles are projected to play in the NFC Championship Game. Are you taking the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys to win?

Let’s get to the picks!

BGN Community Wild Card record: 5-1

BGN Community record: 170-105-2

PLAYOFF STANDINGS

BLG: 6-0

Natan: 5-1

BGN community: 5-1

Tyler: 4-2

Stolnis: 4-2

Dave: 4-2

Alexis: 4-2

MAKE YOUR PICKS

Vote in the polls below.

(If they don’t show up, try going to the Bleeding Green Nation homepage in a new tab and opening this article from there.)

Poll Which team will win? Jaguars

Chiefs vote view results 0% Jaguars (0 votes)

0% Chiefs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Giants

Eagles vote view results 0% Giants (0 votes)

0% Eagles (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team will win? Bengals

Bills vote view results 0% Bengals (0 votes)

0% Bills (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now