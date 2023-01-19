Eagles bring running back back on reserve/future contract

The Philadelphia Eagles officially signed Kennedy Brooks to a reserve/future contract on Thursday afternoon.

Brooks is returning to Philly for the first time since the Eagles released him from their practice squad in late November. Here’s what we wrote back then:

Brooks originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He failed to impress during summer action but ultimately did enough for the Eagles to keep him around as extra running back depth. He became more expendable, however, with the Eagles claiming Trey Sermon off waivers. Sermon has been a healthy scratch as RB4 for most of the season.

With Miles Sanders and Boston Scott both set to be unrestricted free agents after this season, the Eagles currently only have two running backs under contract beyond this year: Kenneth Gainwell and the aforementioned Sermon. Brooks is a long shot to make the roster but it doesn’t hurt to add more backfield depth.

Note that Brooks signing this deal means he is not eligible to play in the playoffs. Rather, he will spend time on Philly’s offseason roster.

Brooks is the third player to recently sign a reserve/future contract with the Eagles. The complete list:

OG Julian Good-Jones

WR Tyrie Cleveland

RB Kennedy Brooks