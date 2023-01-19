Eagles vs. Giants Final Injury Report: Philly rules one out, New York rules one questionable

The Philadelphia Eagles issued their third and final official injury report on Thursday in advance of their Divisional Round playoff game against the New York Giants.

The Eagles ruled one player OUT: Avonte Maddox.

Maddox hasn’t played since suffering a toe injury during the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys. That the team didn’t put him on injured reserve suggests they have some level of hope he can play in the NFC Championship Game. Otherwise they could’ve just put him on IR with hopes of maybe activating him for the Super Bowl ... if they make it that far.

With Maddox out, expect C.J. Gardner-Johnson to play slot cornerback in nickel packages with Reed Blankenship lining up at safety. That’s the configuration the Eagles went with in CJGJ’s first game back from injury in Week 18.

Lane Johnson was a full participant after being listed as limited on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Eagles’ starting right tackle is ready to play. We’ll see if he can make it through the game playing through a groin injury or if Jack Driscoll will have to come in off the bench.

Robert Quinn was upgraded to full go after being listed as limited earlier in the week.

Linval Joseph fully practiced for the second straight day.

Brandon Graham returned to practice in a limited capacity after sitting out on Wednesday due to illness. He’s listed without a game status so he’ll be ready to play.

Jalen Hurts avoided making the injury report all week long despite all the concern about his shoulder.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

OUT

CB Avonte Maddox (toe)

RESERVE/INJURED

DE Derek Barnett

LB Shaun Bradley

TE Tyree Jackson

P Arryn Siposs

DE Janarius Robinson

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Barnett is out for the year due to the nature of his ACL injury. Bradley is out for the year since players need to miss four games before they come back from IR and he was placed on the list with four games at most left to play. Ditto for Robinson. Jackson is eligible to be activated for the NFC Championship Game if the Eagles need more tight end depth but that currently isn’t the case. Siposs is eligible to be activated from IR but isn’t ready to play yet despite expressing hope he could play in the Divisional Round (too bad since Brett Kern has stunk it up). Tuipulotu is out for the year due to the nature of his knee injury.

RESERVE/PHYSICALLY UNABLE TO PERFORM

T/G Brett Toth (designated to return)

The Eagles activated Toth’s 21-day practice window on January 4. They’ll have to either put him on the roster or shut him down for the season at some point prior to the middle of next week, if applicable.

NEW YORK GIANTS INJURY REPORT (THURSDAY)

The Giants only have one player on their final injury report: starting edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.

Ojulari got banged up in the Wild Card round and was limited in practice all week. It seems like he’s going to try to play but it remains to be seen if he can be effective or make it through the game. The Giants might have to limit his snaps.

Ojulari ranks second on New York in sacks this season with 5.5, only behind Dexter Lawrence at 7.5.

QUESTIONABLE

DE Azeez Ojulari (quad)

RESERVE/INJURED

LB Darrian Beavers

DL D.J. Davidson

OL Joshua Ezeudu

WR Collin Johnson

OG Shane Lemieux

OL Marcus McKethan

CB Aaron Robinson

WR Wan’Dale Robinson

WR Sterling Shepard

DE Elerson Smith

DL Nick Williams