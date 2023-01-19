The Eagles have kind of ... dominated the Giants recently

When I was growing up, the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants was defined by winning streaks. After the first matchup of 1990 until the 2000 playoffs, the teams traded winning streaks of: five games (Eagles), four games (Giants), four games (Eagles), and nine games (Giants).

After the Giants beat the Birds in the 2000 NFC Divisional round, however, a switch was apparently flipped. If you were born on New Year’s Day in 2000, you have only been alive for 14 Giants wins over the Eagles compared to a whopping 33 wins for Philadelphia. That’s a pretty impressive two-decade long run of dominance!

Of late, the Eagles dominance has been even more pronounced. The Birds have beaten the Giants three straight times, eight out of the last 10, and 16 out of the last 20. In fact, Philadelphia now leads the all-time series with New York, 91-87-2, thanks to this recent run of success.

With the Eagles having homefield advantage for the game this weekend it is also important to note that the Giants haven’t left Lincoln Financial Field with a win since October of 2013, a hideous game that only saw one (1) touchdown scored and six (!!!) fumbles (only two were turnovers and one of them resulted in the touchdown!) between the two teams. Shoutout Najee Goode! It also featured waayyyyyyy too much Matt Barkley for my liking.

Anyway, the Eagles have beaten the Giants twice this season. Both games came within a month of each other at the end of the season and the Birds destroyed the G-Men in their first matchup, 48-22, and then struggled to a win in the final game of the season with the Giants playing their backups due to having nothing to play for in terms of playoff seeding.

You can argue about what that last game Means For The Playoffs until you’re blue in the face, but I think the Eagles were playing pretty conservatively as Jalen Hurts was still not 100% healthy and they wanted to protect him while still winning the game and clinching a first round bye.

In the first matchup, the Eagles ran all over New York with Miles Sanders (144 yards, two touchdowns), Hurts (77 yards, one touchdown), and Boston “Giants Killer” Scott (33 yards on six carries, one touchdown) gashing the Giants defense all game. Hurts added two TDs through the air and Scott also had a 66-yard kickoff return while, on the other side of the ball, Brandon Graham recorded three of the seven sacks the Eagles had and forced a fumble that Patrick Johnson recovered.

Scott scored another touchdown in their second game of the season and the Eagles had a 19-0 lead in the third quarter before taking their foot off the gas and allowing the Giants back into the game. The outcome never really felt in doubt, but it certainly wasn’t an inspiring performance from the Birds.

Some pundits and fans have been saying that this Giants team has shades of their underdog Super Bowl champion team from the 2007 season, who racked up road wins against the Bucs, Cowboys, and Packers before upsetting the previously undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII thanks to the David Tyree Helmet Catch.

The 8-8 Eagles finished in last place in the NFC East that year and lost to the Giants twice, so things are a little bit different this time around, at least from the Philadelphia perspective. On Saturday night, the Eagles will look to beat the Giants for the third time this season, and fourth time in a row, and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2017.