Eagles Reacts Survey: Giants Playoff Game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Philadelphia Eagles fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re just days away from the Eagles first game of the postseason, and we want to know what concerns you have heading into this NFC East divisional round game. The Giants were great against the Vikings in the Wild Card round, but have struggled against the Eagles this season — and many seasons prior —, so are you worried? Any concerns about the Eagles offense heading into this matchup? Let us know!